Apologise to me, King commands Duncan

TOWN Clerk Royston King has sent a lawyer’s letter to Alliance For Change (AFC) Councillor Sherod Duncan demanding an apology for newspaper articles that King said have brought him into ridicule and contempt.

Attorney-at-law Maxwell Edwards prepared the “Demand Letter” on behalf of King, in which three Guyana Chronicle articles were cited with the headlines, “Duncan signals no-confidence vote against King”, “King faces no-confidence vote,” and “Secret Ballot to decide King’s fate.”

The letter said the statements mentioned in the article conveyed the meaning that the town clerk was in serious jeopardy of administrative disciplinary proceedings and liable to disciplinary consequences as severe as dismissal from office of town clerk.

“The offending published statements and comments constitute a most callous and disparaging libel of my client done with malice; and with the predominant intent to injure my client in his employment,” the letter said.

King wants a full apology from Duncan to be published in the Guyana Chronicle.