Police searching for armed robber

After two bandits robbed a man in Bel Air, Georgetown Thursday morning, the victim reported the robbery to police on two motorcycle patrols.

The police who began a search confronted two men acting suspiciously, it was noted that the robber who was armed began to run and the other escaped in another direction as the police chased the armed robber.

The one police chased later disappeared into the heavy bushes in front of the Education Ministry’s department of culture, youth and sport Sophia training center. Police are continuing the search.