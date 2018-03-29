Essequibo Agri Fair set for April 20, 21

THE much-anticipated Essequibo Agriculture Trade Fair 2018, slated for April 20 and 21 at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground will focus on promoting local businesses on the Essequibo Coast.

This is according to Essequibo Chamber of Commerce (ECC) President Deleep Singh, who said the two-night event will allow businesses to network and socialise at one venue.

The fair will be the second hosted by the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce.

“The [Chamber of] Commerce wants to give businesses the opportunity to showcase what they have to the public; also, new businesses can get the chance to introduce their products. We want to show Guyana that Essequibo has local entities that add value and the Morning Glory Cereal is a classic example. The name Essequibo has too much goodness, not only Cinderella, the region has so much wealth,” the ECC president said.

The Chamber of Commerce is calling on businesses to come on board and make the fair yet another successful one. Last year, over 50 striving businesses participated throughout Guyana. The two-night event will be held under the theme, “Essequibo means business” and will be open as early as 17:00 hrs.

Admission for adults is $500 and children $300.