Cops charged for allowing prisoner to escape

TWO police constables attached to the Charity Police Station in ‘G’ Division, Region Two, were on Tuesday slapped with negligence charges for allowing attempted murder accused, Kyle Goddette, to escape lawful custody.

The officers made their first appearance before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.

Both Emogene Dainty, woman police constable (21479) and policeman Adrian Persaud (24177), pleaded not guilty to the charge and were placed on self-bail.

According to police prosecutor Haimraj Ramsewack, the file concerning the matter was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions and charges were recommended.

It is alleged that on February 6 at the Charity Police Station, while on duty, the officers allowed the prisoner to escape. Goddette was in police custody for setting his ex-partner Susan Culpepper alight. The matter will be called again on April 16.