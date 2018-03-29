Blood bank commissions US$95,000 apheresis machine

THE donation of blood plasma and platelets to patients in need has now become faster, easier and much more efficient following the acquisition of Guyana’s first-ever apheresis machine worth US$95,000.

Commissioning the machine on Tuesday at the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) located at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence and Minister within Ministry of Public Health, Karen Cummings.

Also present were GPHC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) George Lewis; Director of the NBTS, Dr Pedro Lewis; and members from the Puerto Rico-based Isla Lab, the company through which the Trima Accel-Automated Blood Collection System was acquired.

Explaining the purpose of the apheresis machine, Isla Lab Product Specialist Lizmariel Vega said when a person makes a donation and the machine begins to draw blood, a solution is added to the blood which prevents it from clotting while going through the process.

The machine then spins the blood to separate the red cells, plasma and platelets and, depending on which is needed, the plasma or platelet is then transferred into a bag, while the rest of the blood is returned to the donor.

This new system will redound to the benefit of Guyanese not only in the capital, but in all 10 administrative regions, based upon the requests made by health officials.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Lawrence said the government is certain that the machine is a worthwhile investment towards the improvement of health services offered to Guyanese.

She thanked Dr Pedro Lewis, the Ministry of Finance and the general public for their roles in obtaining the equipment and encouraged the public to visit the NBTS to donate blood.

“When you pay your taxes, this is what we get. We can take leaps and bounds when you pay your taxes because that is what your money gives to us.

“I want to encourage you to use the blood bank to come and donate, so that you can be one of those persons who show that you care by giving blood, so that someone else can continue to have life,” Minister Lawrence said.

GREATER EFFICIENCY

She went on to state that the timely manner in which the machine operates will be pleasing not only to Guyanese but to doctors, nurses and other attendants who must respond quickly in cases of emergencies.

The apheresis machine, which has a life span of over five years, will provide four to six times more platelets than previous methods and will ensure a better quality of blood platelets received.

Meanwhile, Minister within Ministry of Public Health, Dr Karen Cummings, agreed with previous remarks, stating that the new machine will ensure the efficient provision of blood products most needed by patients in Guyana.

She added that the NBTS will continue to benefit from government assistance, training programmes and other initiatives which boost the quality of service it provides.

“Providing safe and adequate blood should be [an] integral part of every country’s national health care policy and infrastructure. Guyana and the Ministry of Public Health recognise and acknowledge this significant need,” she said, adding: “We’re happy to commission this apheresis machine; we look forward to more efficient acquisition of blood and blood products as we seek to maintain optimal levels within our blood-banking system.”

Dr Pedro Lewis thanked the ministers for the interest shown towards the blood bank and agreed that even with acquisition of the machine, the NBTS still depends on the public for blood donations.

He lamented that many times blood donations are only given special attention during times of emergency or crisis.

Within the next day, the team from Isla Lab will complete its three-day theory and practical training session with the medical staff at the facility, while the machine’s maintenance checkups are scheduled for every six months.