Dear Editor,

THE Guyana Times published an interesting article about the upstream effect closing sugar estates has had, as private farmers supplying canefields have obviously been affected by the closure of sugar estates, both recently and in previous years. It’s good that this has been brought to light and understandably, these farmers will face a similar transitional period to GUYSUCO workers. But this is not the full story, as the sunset of a major firm in an industry does not always mean the decline of that entire sector. In fact, the opposite can often be true.

“Mango pelters,” or the sturdy old Nokias that Guyanese were fond of yesteryear, are an example of Nokia at its prime. Clearly, people don’t use Nokias as much as they used to, but that has not in any way been the end of the company and its workers. Many who were laid off started their own companies making use of what they had learnt while working for such a large and well-known firm. They had built up skills, and this is very much what private sugar workers have certainly done over the years. Even further, as private companies they won’t be burdened by many of GUYSUCO’s ills.

Perhaps they should consider expanding their own operations as they both have skills required and can develop more efficient production. It is important to remain open-minded when difficulties arise, as they can just as easily become opportunities. Guyanese sugar has a long track record of success, because sugar grows well in this environment, and perhaps the industry will best be moved forward by allowing these private farmers to flourish. Just as the Finnish have moved beyond the “Mango pelters” of yesteryear, we can move beyond an old way of producing sugar.

Regards

Troy Douglas