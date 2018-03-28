Foster’s leadership has inspired hope for cricket in Guyana

Dear Editor

I HAVE studiously observed and assessed the positive impact which newly elected President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Mr Hilbert Foster has already delivered on the cricketing scene in Guyana. Noteworthy too is the overwhelming public support he has received, including from former test cricketers Ramnaresh Sarwan and Mahendra Nagamootoo. Despite our cricketers excelling personally, which has led to the team winning tournaments regionally, the institutional establishment for continuity is fundamentally weak and lacking conceptual growth. Just how can the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) advance our local standard without a level playing field? The deliberate exclusion of the BCB as well as the Georgetown Cricket Association and the East Coast Cricket Board in the past must be viewed as a grave concern to all stakeholders, including the government. It is incomprehensible therefore that the governing body, whilst determined to forge ahead, remained headless.

It was the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) who was swift to acknowledge that Essequibo’s cricket was on the rise after the franchise team won the three-day title last year. Regrettably though, it was an overstatement and publicity stunt since embarrassingly, the county’s cricketing standard never soared or got off its feet under the leadership of Fizul Bacchus. Most of the players who represented the county in that tournament ply their trade in Georgetown, since it is impossible for them to even have a proper net session in Essequibo. Incidentally, Bacchus is the acting President of the GCB and whose function is ignominiously ceremonious. It is within this context therefore that I view Mr Foster’s intervention, being an industrious cricket administrator, as providing that glimmer of hope for the national sport. He has consistently proven to be a leader with enormous inspiration and who can transcend the barriers of politicking, pettiness, race and favouritism.

As was consistently mentioned by cricket pundits, the strength of Berbice’s cricket will determine the future of Guyana’s cricket. Already, Mr Foster has padded up and began his innings quite impressively. Will the GCB continue to deliver no balls and wides through the courts to prevent him and the BCB from achieving greatness? It is time therefore that the Honourable Minister with responsibility for Sports, Dr George Norton, addresses as a matter of national importance the holding of elections by the GCB. The nation of Afghanistan who humbled the West Indies thrice in the recent ICC tournament is no coincidence.

The opposite scenario is unfolding here, whereby the national team is winning, but without the inherent, cohesive, inclusive structures that will pivot the players to the next level. The continuing isolation of personnel and institutions by the existing GCB will only further undermine players’ talent. With Mr Foster at the fore in Berbice though, I’m hopeful again that there will be stimulating results on the ground and from all three counties.

Regards

Elroy Stephney