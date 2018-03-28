City Constable to stand trial for rape

CITY Constable Lance Corporal Clifton Pellew was on Tuesday committed to stand trial for the rape of a 16-year-old boy following a hearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

The allegation against Pellew states that on August 15, 2017, he engaged in sexual activity with a minor. The magistrate on Tuesday ruled that there was sufficient evidence for the matter to be heard before a judge and jury.

Pellew was released on $500,000 bail, pending his hearing at the High Court.

According to reports, the City Constabulary officer was allegedly caught having sex with the boy who had been detained earlier for loitering.

Another corporal, Quacy Baveghens, who allegedly saw the act later reported the incident to his supervisor, Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and Town Clerk Royston King.

Corporal Baveghens was dismissed along with the suspect, but they were both subsequently reinstated following the intervention of the Ministry of Communities.

Activists had picketed City Hall on several occasions demanding that Pellew be charged.