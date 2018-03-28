AA for Guyana route

– to coincide with launch of expanded CJIA

AMERICAN Airlines, a major United States carrier, will from December this year fly the Miami-Guyana route, the airline announced on Tuesday.

The timing of the take-off will seem to coincide with the completion of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) which is scheduled to be completed by December 2018. When completed, the US$150M expansion project is expected to yield two passenger boarding bridges for arrival and departures; a 450-seat departure area, escalators and elevators, in addition to its extended runway catering for larger categories of aircraft.

Meanwhile, the airline in a release said that it has a rich and robust history serving Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America (MCLA). “And American is continuing to grow its presence in the region with the addition of four new destinations. Next winter, customers looking for history, culture and warm climate will have access to three new cities in South America: Georgetown, Guyana (GEO); Pereira, Colombia (PEI) and Cordoba, Argentina (COR); and one new city in Mexico: Oaxaca (OAX).”

According to the release, American Airlines is also introducing a service to Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE), from its West Coast hub at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), making American the first and only airline to offer nonstop service between these two major cities. “We’re creating a world-class customer experience and as the largest U.S. carrier in Mexico and South America, we are committed to offering more choices with the best schedules for our customers in the region,” said Vasu Raja, vice president, Network and Schedule Planning. “As we look to strengthen our network, we’re excited to add more nonstop flights to places like Buenos Aires, maximizing connections across our network.”

Reacting to the news, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson said, “I am delighted that American Airlines will commence flying to Guyana in December. This will coincide with the launch of the newly expanded Cheddi Jagan International Airport and demonstrates a confidence in destination Guyana. not only as a desirable tourist destination but as an emerging oil economy as well. The government has been working at various levels to provide more options to travellers to and from Guyana, to North America, with increased airlift, and American Airlines’ commitment to destination Guyana is recognition of government’s work since coming into office in 2015.”

Minister Patterson back in January had said that the new arrivals terminal building, generator building, pipe installation, pump station and water tank, boarding corridor and passenger boarding bridges would be completed by the first quarter of this year. Works on the check-in and departure lounges and the first phase of the departure terminal, Screening and VIP areas and the south-west runway will be completed by the end of June. All other works will be completed by December 2018.

The terminal building area will increase from 13,431 to 13,737 square metres; checking counters will be increased from 20 to 32, and the runway length increased from 10,066 metres to 10,090 metres.

Meanwhile, for his part, Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin noted that “this is good for tourism, good for business and good for Guyana. Only last week LIAT announced direct flights to POS from ECIA (Ogle) so this will give Guyanese and visitors to Guyana two additional travel options in this year alone.”

American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. American is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, whose members and members-elect serve nearly 1,000 destinations with 14,250 daily flights to 150 countries.

