Thieves burglarise, ransacked Bedford Methodist Church

THE Bedford Methodist Church located at the corner of Camp Street and North Road was the subject of another break-in, this time the burglars carted off almost everything of value then ransacked the place.

The latest incident took place last week Thursday night into Friday morning. It is believed that it is the work of a group of men who gained entry by removing the wooden wall boards on the southern side of the building.

According to Reverend Baron Hussey, the discovery was made by the cleaner who showed up on Saturday last.

She disclosed that the newly purchased equipment such as the flat screen television, the public address system with microphones included, amplifier with converter, vacuum cleaner, toilet cistern from the female washroom, the wash basin from the male washroom, two tents, computer monitors with the multimedia system and kitchen utensils were taken.

The Reverend speculated that the burglars spent a lot of time in the building, selecting what they wanted and did not hesitate to leave a mess.

She related that they have suffered from several break-ins within recent times but this one is major, since they had several fund-raising activities in which funds garnered were used to make purchases of much-needed equipment for the church.

Hussey told the Guyana Chronicle their losses are costly and presently they are assessing the damage to the wooden edifice after which repairs will take effect to properly secure the building.

She stated that the police have been notified and a probe is underway. As such, anyone who has any information which may lead to the recovery of the aforementioned items taken from the church, can inform the police at the Brickdam Police Station.

Talks are also in the pipeline as it relates to employing a guard and it was reported that the watchman of a nearby building who saw the burglars was threatened to keep his mouth shut.