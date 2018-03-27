Seawall killings…Eyewitness accounts differs from police

…says men were executed, no shootout

POLICE had executed the three suspected bandits at the Kingston Seawall two weeks ago and there was no fierce gun battle, according to a man claiming to be an eyewitness to the shooting.

Accompanied by lawyer Nigel Hughes, the eyewitness–Devon Lyte–told a news conference on Monday that he was a labourer working on the roof of the Guyana Softball Association on March 15 at the time of the killings.

Lyte, armed with a signed statement, was taken to CID Headquarters by Hughes on Monday when it was submitted. Hughes said his services were retained Sunday evening. Police later acknowledged that Lyte submitted a statement Monday and it was agreed that he will return today to be interviewed by a senior detective in the presence of his attorney.

Police on March 15, shot and killed 46-year-old Dextroy Cordis, called Dutty of Grove, East Bank Demerara; Kwame Assanah of Buxton, East Coast Demerara; and 57-year-old Errol Adams, also known as Dynamite, of Buxton, ECD. The police said in a statement that the men had trailed a customer from a commercial bank and were about to commit a crime when they were confronted. Police said the men shot at them first and they returned fire, killing the men. Autopsies last week confirmed that the men were shot at close range with at least two of them sustaining some six bullets.

Man was beaten

Lyte told the news conference that he was working with two other men on the roof when, just before midday on March 15, he noticed that the police had blocked off the road at the top of Camp Street. Moments later, he said sounds of gunshots rang out and upon looking across to the seawall, he saw two cars driving along the seawall road. “A black car was in front and it was being followed by a silver car. The shots were coming from the silver car. The black vehicle which was in front, stopped, then I saw one person come out of the black car and stood up at the front driver side door (Kwame Assanah). I then saw one person come out of the silver car; he walked towards the black car. I then saw the person from the silver car start to beat the person who had come out from the driver’s side and was lying on the ground. He beat the one person while he was on the ground. Then after twenty minutes I heard rapid gunfire,” Lyte related.

He continued: “About ten to fifteen minutes after the shooting, policemen from Camp Street started to run up the road. There was a photographer with them. They went to the scene and I also saw the ambulance arrive.” The eyewitness also said that at the time when he heard the rapid gunfire, there was one person standing over the same person who was lying on the ground. Further, he said that he did not see any motorcyclist fleeing the scene during the shooting as claimed by the police.

Police had claimed that its ranks who were trailing the black car had come under fire from the occupants and during the confrontation, the men were killed while two other men who appeared on a motorcycle, opened fire on the police. The police further said that ranks managed to shoot one of the men on the motorcycle, but the rider was able to escape while only one handgun was recovered at the scene.

No exchange of fire

When asked if he noticed any exchange of gunfire between the police and the suspected bandits, Lyte said “I won’t be able to say whether the guy shot at the police or the police shoot at their own vehicle.”

Lyte further noted that before the shooting there was no other vehicle at the scene, other than the police vehicle and the black car. Hughes said more statements are being secured but much will not be disclosed as in the event there is reluctance on the part of the State to take the appropriate action, “we will take it.”

Acknowledging that from the information presented to him, it appeared as though the men on the seawall were executed by police. Hughes questioned that even if there is a mass murderer walking down the seawall with his dog, is the police entitled to execute him because he is a mass murderer?

“Because if you allow us to drift to that stage, it means that when people who may not possess that sort of reputation end up as the victims, then it may be justifiable, and that is the real issue here,” Hughes said.

He explained that the rule of law is there to be implemented and if someone is acting suspiciously or committed a breach of the law, they should be brought to justice and not left in the hands of someone who has a gun. “I understand that the police force want to spend their time on the issue of the reputation of the men, but that is not the issue here. The point is that the state is not entitled to execute people at random, whatever their reputation may be,” Hughes explained.

Hughes said that Guyana does not have a good history with protecting eyewitnesses and only certain information will be shared. The attorney also questioned the police’s account of a customer withdrawing millions from the bank and heading to the seawall with a female friend at that time of the day.

“Even the best of customers don’t use that location… and the fact lead to an execution.”

We want justice

Three sisters of Dextroy Cordis who have also retained Hughes’ services, said they are seeking justice for their brother’s killing. “It is our belief that the story that was told by the police is one that is not true…it is my desire that the policemen be brought to justice; it is my belief that all three men were murdered and probably there may be untold stories that have not come to light as yet and may probably will,” said Allison West, one of the sisters.

According to the police, seconds after the initial exchange of gunfire which led to the killing of Assanah and Cordis, two males were seen on a CG motorcycle in close proximity to the motorcar of the now dead suspects. One of the two persons on the motorcycle reportedly shot at the police several times who again returned fire which resulted in another person, Adams, being shot dead.

Assanah’s wife, Claire, has vehemently denied that her husband had any previous criminal history. She said that the Toyota motorcar, PTT 9034 which he was using, is registered in both their names and that her husband would work taxi from time to time. She believes that this may have led to his demise, as she and relatives believe that the man may have inadvertently been at the wrong place when the shooting occurred.

Acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine stated that the police ranks were justified in killing the three men, insisting that, “You’re dammed if you do, and dammed if you don’t.” “The policemen acted in keeping with the law. They were fired upon and as with law enforcement officers who are authorised to use deadly force, as long as deadly force is justified to defend themselves…were those policemen who found themselves in that situation expendable? Come on, let’s be real, we have to applaud what happened,” Ramnarine had stated.