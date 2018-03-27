“Pepsi” wanted for questioning by the police

-for murder of elderly Good Hope couple

Gavin Shepherd aka “Pepsi” is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Murder committed on Mohamed and Jamila Munir, which occurred on April 17, 2016 at Good Hope, East Bank Essequibo.

Police in a wanted bulletin said Shepherd is of mixed ethnicity and his last known address was Khrishna Street , Tuschen Housing Scheme , East Bank Essequibo .

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of Gavin Shepherd aka “Pepsi” is asked to contact the Guyana Police Force on telephone numbers 226-4585, 225-2700, 225-0593, 225-6411, 229-2750, 229-2019, 268-2222, 268-2328, 268-2329, 911 or the nearest police station.

Mohamed Munir, 75, and his wife, Bibi Jamilla Munir, 70, were popular rice farmers but their lives were snuffed out when bandits gained entry into their home and set fire to the building following a failed bid to rob the couple.

In December 2016 , four men were charged with murdering the elderly couple. Jason Howard called ‘Smelly’; Sanjai George called ‘Coolie boy’; Shamadeen Mohammed called ‘Milo’ and Joel Blair were not requited to plead to the charge which alleged that on April 17,2016 at Good Hope, East Bank Essequibo they murdered the elderly couple in the course or furtherance of arson.