Palms now boasts new-look infirmary, out-patient clinic

–with doctor on duty round-the-clock

SOME 194 residents at the Palms Geriatric Home now have access to a brand new G$18M infirmary and medical out-patient clinic, allowing for in-house observation and treatment of diseases and communicable infections.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday morning to mark the official opening of the new facilities, which are located at the bottom floor of the Home on Brickdam, Georgetown.

Speaking at the launching, Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally said that the improvement of services provided to the elderly are developments which the government takes keen interest in, and something that it cannot ignore.

She congratulated the Director of Social Services within the Ministry of Social Protection, Wentworth Tanner and other departmental heads for working at the forefront of the project, and called on staff members to provide the very best of service to the elderly.

“Today, this is a manifestation to show that we really do care for the elderly of the Palms… For those residents of the Palms, this government wants to ensure that you have a comfortable life, and that we can provide good services as far as practicable,” Ally said.

The medical outpatient clinic includes a waiting area, doctor’s office, dispensary, washrooms and beds, while the infirmary is equipped with an “infectious ward”, medical epoxy flooring, a doctor’s office, and washrooms with special bath rails and stools.

A total of six persons can be accommodated at a time at each of the facilities, and a doctor will be on hand to provide around-the-clock service, with the aid of three nurses.

Asked whether other geriatric homes around Guyana can expect similar amenities, Minister

Ally said:

“We’ve started at the Palms, and I can assure you that as time unfolds, we are going to look at other institutions where we have facilities.”

According to Tanner, now that the project, which has been in its planning stages since 2016, has been completed, residents at the Home will receive the additional care they need.

“Before now, all cases had to be transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital,” he said. “But we found it necessary to reduce the amount of referrals, because in some cases, they are not serious enough to go to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

“The quality of care can definitely be better, because, of course, there are smaller numbers. And with smaller numbers, you can give more attention,” he added.

Due to age, some of the main ailments residents suffer from are respiratory infections, diabetes and hypertension, which previously resulted in approximately eight to 15 referrals monthly.

In addition, Tanner says that the facilities will help to ensure that cautionary measures are taken with residents when underlying concerns remain, even after their visits to the hospital.

“Many times,” he said, “there are cases where when persons come back from the hospital, they’re not yet at a place where we feel comfortable taking them back to the ward.

“So now we can bring them here for observation, and complete their recovery before we send them to the ward.”

Meanwhile, separate works are still ongoing for the construction of elevators at the Home so as to make it easier for porters to move wheel-chair residents in and out of the building, especially in the case of an emergency.

The bases and frames of the three lifts have already been constructed, and are currently awaiting the installation of the elevators for the completion of the project, which is also being funded by the government.