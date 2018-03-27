Guyana measles-free

–field team confirms after news report

–but gov’t beefing up immunisation in border regions

FOLLOWING a field visit by a team of officials led by Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shamdeo Persaud, no case of measles was found in any Region 1 (Barima/Waini) village, but government is beefing up immunization against the disease in border regions.

The two-day visit saw the team paying visits to more than a dozen villages. The team comprised Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO ) and Public Health Ministry officials, a release from the ministry stated.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, the team visited Region One following an outbreak of measles in neighbouring Venezuela. The team’s visit was also prompted by a “misleading newspaper report” of an outbreak in the Barima/Waini communities. “There were some reports made by the Regional Chairman about some concerns of the measles outbreak in Venezuela and the Ministry along with PAHO thought it wise to go into the various communities to detect if anyone was affected,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Shamdeo Persaud explained during the two-day stay.

According to the release, Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley expressed disappointment that his statement was misinterpreted, leading to a misleading report of the alleged outbreak in the Guyana Times last week. “I’m very much aware that there isn’t any measles outbreak which I clearly stated to the media personnel,” Ashley said. He admitted telling the media that there was a spread of malaria in the region but that it was “under control” at the time of the query.

Over the weekend, White Water village toshao, Cleveland DeSouza, whose village was mentioned in the article, told the Guyana Chronicle that he knew nothing of any report of the disease being present at the village. The joint team visit was undertaken to obtain a first-hand view of strategies to control any threat of measles being introduced from Guyana’s neighbouring countries, the CMO said.

The Public Health Ministry and PAHO/WHO are determined to ensure that the entire Guyanese population is fully immunised against measles and other contagious diseases, Dr Persaud said. “We are using this opportunity for people who may have had vaccine many years ago or cannot remember, to re-immunize as we continue vaccinating the children,” he noted. MOPH and PAHO/WHO will also strengthen the nation’s surveillance system to help detect any cross-border introduction of measles to Guyana and ensure rapid and effective response by the authorities, the ministry stated.

In 2016, Guyana along with the other countries in the Region of the Americas, was certified as measles and rubella free having had no confirmed case of either disease for over 15 years. Measles is a highly infectious illness caused by the measles virus. Symptoms include watery eyes, sneezing, and a dry hacking cough. The Public Health Ministry stated that vaccination prevents many cases of measles around the world and WHO estimates that some 2.6 million unvaccinated people die of measles every year. There is no specific treatment for measles so ‘prevention is better than cure’.

It was noted that the influx of Venezuelans in Barima/Waini (Region One) and other hinterland regions has the potential to challenge this status. Currently, the Expanded Programme on Immunization within the Ministry of Public Health has active surveillance for all vaccine preventable diseases, including measles. Also, the Ministry has weekly syndromic surveillance nationwide which is used for the early detection of diseases such as measles and rubella.

There are 105 surveillance sites across the 10 Administrative Regions which provide weekly reports on “rash with fever” which are characteristic of measles. All suspected cases are identified, interviewed and blood samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for testing.

Guyana’s international partners are supporting the country’s ongoing efforts “to help keep out the entrance of measles” Dr Ertenisa Hamilton, Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Officer confirmed. Hamilton said the small population size of the Region and up-to-date record keeping make it easier for health workers to identify residents who need to be immediately immunised.

The illegal cross-border movement of Venezuelans means they are not subjected to “appropriate monitoring…or medical screening” said Dr Vishal Ramjas, the acting Regional Health Officer (RHO). The bourgeoning number of persons now needing daily consumption of drugs and access to medical services throughout the Barima/Waini area “will strain the financial stability within the Region” Ramjas warned in a recent correspondence to Dr Kay Shako, the Regional Health Services (RHS) Director.

Ramjas explained that the presence of the undocumented Venezuelans in Region One is a “potential public health threat” which is an event, condition or agent with the potential to harm vulnerable populations and can lead to a crisis. “We intend to target high-risk areas where there is an influx of Venezuelans,” Ramjas explained. The Ministry of Public Health urges any person experiencing rash with fever to go to the nearest health facility immediately.