French to see a resurgence in schools –after years in near exile

DISCUSSIONS are underway to improve and increase the teaching of French in schools here, with a view to explore the possibility of exchanges for students and teachers between Guyana and France.

During a meeting Monday between Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry and His Excellency Antoine Joly, Ambassador of the French Republic, the possibility of cooperation between France and Guyana to send teachers to France to improve their knowledge of French was also explored.

Ambassador Joly noted that that would be important since Haiti, a French-speaking territory, is a member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

“It is my hope and plans to have Guyana send assistant teachers to teach English, and at the same time improve their interest in French through government relations,” Ambassador Joly said.

There were also expressions of interest for education to be further improved at the tertiary level to have the French Guiana University and the University of Guyana (UG) work together.

In response, Minister Henry said she regarded the proposals as good and useful opportunities to build capacity to teach and learn French. She also noted that at her level, she will encourage and support the implementation at the opportune time.

Further, the Education Minister said that her ministry is interested in the six-month exchange programmes for teachers, and will work on all other possibilities for education development of teachers and students towards a more balanced society.

Noting the already ‘in action’ Students Exchange Programmes, Minister Henry said that French and other foreign languages are taught in some secondary schools, and that she encourages and supports the exchange programmes which she says are ideal for gaining “experience and exposure”.

France is also looking for opportunities to improve the way English is being taught in their school system, and the ambassador was adamant that Guyana is as good an English-speaking territory as any other to field teachers to teach English.

The Education Minister said that with UG being a semi-autonomous entity, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for it to have a Department of French. On this subject, however, she noted that she would be happy to advocate and promote the idea to the University of Guyana executives for consideration.

During the meeting, there was also some talk about funding to support other education-related programmes. In the public-school system, the teaching of French as a subject begins from the Grade Seven level.

Minister Henry also informed her guest that she will have the Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson work as the point of contact for the Ministry of Education to work out the modalities.

Ambassador Joly said the President of the French Guiana Assembly, Mr Rodolphe Alexandre has much interest in Guyana and as such the ambassador has pledged to work with the French Guiana authorities to make bilateral relationships possible for an improved education sector among other areas.

He also said that President Alexandre has signalled his interest in meeting with the Guyana Government by way of an official visit later this year.

Minister Henry also expressed pleasure at the proposed visit, and stands ready to interface with the French President to ensure that discussions are had on a commonly agreed path for education development.

The importance of the youth population understanding the Guiana Shield was also a matter discussed as it relates to sustainability and opportunities for exchange programmes for cultures, tolerances and climate change, environment and education-related interfaces for present and future development.

The concept of a ‘green’ economy as well as government’s plans were also discussed at the meeting. (DPI)