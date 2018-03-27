Destination Guyana : American Airlines to operate here from December

Texas -based American Airlines will operate Airbus 319 flights between Guyana and Miami starting December 20, 2018.

According to a statement from the airline which was issued on Tuesday afternoon , tickets for the new routes will be available for sale from next month.

American Airlines said the company is continuing to grow its presence in the region with the addition of four new destinations. It said next winter, customers looking for history, culture and warm climate will have access to three new cities in South America: Georgetown, Guyana (GEO); Pereira, Colombia (PEI) and Cordoba, Argentina (COR); and one new city in Mexico: Oaxaca (OAX).

American is also introducing service to Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE), from its West Coast hub at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), making American the first and only airline to offer nonstop service between these two major cities.

“We’re creating a world-class customer experience and as the largest U.S. carrier in Mexico and South America, we are committed to offering more choices with the best schedules for our customers in the region,” said Vasu Raja, vice president, Network and Schedule Planning. “As we look to strengthen our network, we’re excited to add more nonstop flights to places like Buenos Aires, maximizing connections across our network.”

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI) , Minister of Public Infrastructure , David Patterson said the new service will coincide with the launch of the newly expanded Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) . He said it demonstrates a confidence in “Destination Guyana” not only as a desirable tourist destination but as an emerging oil economy as well.

He said the government has been working at various levels to provide a more options to travelers to and from Guyana to North America with increased airlift and American Airlines’ commitment to destination Guyana is a recognition of government’s work since coming into office in 2015.

The travelling public has been voicing concerns about the high airfares as well as unreliable service offered by flights currently operating between Guyana and North America.