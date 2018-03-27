Bandits nabbed after robbing businessman

THREE bandits were caught on Monday after allegedly robbing a popular cooking gas retailer from Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara.

Police recovered the cash that was stolen when the robbers attacked the retailer at Windsor Forest, another village on the WCD around 12:00hrs. As a result of alert resident pursuing the bandits, they were subsequently caught.

The robbers, according to reports, in an attempt to escape headed east into an area with dense vegetation but they were eventually cornered and caught in Ruimzeight as they sought to hide in a silo.

The police were notified and they responded promptly.