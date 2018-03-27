2 grammes of cannabis – $5,000 bail

TELVIN Fraser, a 24-year-old labourer from Better Hope, East Coast of Demerara was on Monday charged for the possession of narcotics. He made his first appearance before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Charity Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that on March 23, 2018 he had in his possession two grammes of cannabis during a visit to the Henrietta Housing Scheme in Region Two.

Fraser pleaded not guilty and was granted $5,000 bail. He will make his next court appearance on May 2, 2018 at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.