Vagrant clobbered by Stabroek Market vendor over stolen milk

A vagrant ,who was accused by a Stabroek market vendor of stealing a tin of milk, was brutally beaten by the man late on Sunday night.

Reports are that the vendor grabbed a piece of wood and clobbered the homeless man who did odd jobs around the market. The man’s left leg was broken in the process while he sustained a large gash to his head.

An eyewitness came to the aid of the man and summoned an ambulance to take the man to seek medical attention. The injured man was slipping in and out of consciousness following the beating. It is unclear if the vendor was arrested by the police..