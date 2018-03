Three men , who reportedly pounced on a cooking-gas retailer at Windsor Forest on the West Coast of Demerara on Monday , were later pursued and caught by the police.

After the men pounced on the Anna Catherina businessman around midday on Monday , residents pursued the bandits and the police were called in.

The trio diverted into Rumzeight in an attempt to evade the police but were caught hiding in a silo.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.