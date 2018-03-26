Thieves raid the Bedford Methodist Church

The Bedford Methodist Church at the corners of Camp Street and North Road in the city was the subject of another break-in and on this occasion the burglars carted off almost everything of value before disarranging the church.

The latest incident took place between late Thursday night into Friday morning when it is believed that a group of men gained entry to the building by removing the wooden wall boards on the southern side of the building.

According to Reverend Baron Hussey, the discovery was made by the cleaner who showed up on Saturday last.

The Reverend said the woman disclosed that newly purchased equipment such as a flat screen television, the public address system with microphones included, amplifier with converter, vacuum cleaner, toilet cistern from the female washroom, the wash basin from the male washroom, two tents, computer monitors with the multimedia system and kitchen utensils were all stolen.

The Reverend posited that the burglars spent a lot of time in the building selecting what they wanted and did not hesitate to leave a mess.It was reported that the watchman of a nearby building saw the burglars but was threatened to keep his mouth shut.

The church leader said the facility suffered from several break-ins within recent times but last week’s was major since the church undertook several fund-raising activities in which funds garnered were used to make purchases of much needed equipment.

Hussey told the Guyana Chronicle the losses are costly and presently an assessment is being done on the wooden structure after which repairs will take effect to properly secure the building.

The police have been notified and a probe is underway. The church is pleading with the general public to provide any information which may lead to the recovery of the stolen items.

Talks at the church are also in the pipeline as it relates employing a guard.