Suspect confesses to Albion robbery

– hands over gun, ammo, cutlasses and bicycles to police

POLICE have detained a 22-year-old suspect of Ankerville, Port Mourant, East Berbice, Corentyne in the alleged robbery and subsequent shooting of a labourer of Lot 157 High Reef, Albion, Corentyne, Berbice, on Saturday night around 20:30hrs.

The suspect, who was identified as Premchand Ransohai, has reportedly confessed to the crime and turned over the gun believed to have been used in the attack.

According to information, Ganesh Jagdeo, called “Chucky” and

“Tony” and other relatives were sitting under his house in High Reef Albion when three masked men, one armed with a handgun and two with cutlasses pounced upon them, demanding cash and jewellery.

The 36-year-old victim was relieved of three cellphones and other valuables.

During the attack, it is alleged that Jagdeo resisted the bandits and the armed suspect discharged four rounds at him in the process. He sustained close range gunshot injuries to his right hand and right side hip.

According to his mother, Gangadai Ganesh, 50, her son spent eight hours in surgery as doctors battled to save his life. She related that one of his kidneys was removed due to the extent of the damage caused by the gunshot.

“He face and belly swell, them tell meh he nah do too well, tube deh all over he body. One of he hand break and he cannot use none of he fingers,” the man’s mother related.

In addition to the labourer who was shot, two young men, including a 15-year-old, were at the home and were beaten with a cutlass during the robbery.

The teen recalled that when the men came, they asked for the owner and two of them barged into the home, leaving the bandit with the gun standing guard over them.

“After them two gone inside and the one left outside, Tony rush he and them two fight and he get shot; he then go inside and me hear couple more shot then them run out,” the teen said.

According to Ganga Persaud, 56, he was in bed when he heard the disturbances in the living room and jumped out, only to come face to face with one of the masked bandits.

“I slammed the door on his face; he fired a shot and it catch the mirror,” Persaud said.

The police were called and promptly responded. Acting on intelligence, the ranks went to a location at Topoo, Albion, Corentyne and arrested the 22-year-old suspect.

The man had in his possession a black t-shirt which looked similar to the one used to conceal the suspect’s face during the commission of the crime. The t-shirt was found in his crotch.

Police sources have indicated that the gang to which the suspect belongs was responsible for the robbery committed on a family of Ankerville, Port Mourant and a pensioner and her daughter at Sand Reef, Albion.

The suspect reportedly has also revealed the identities of his accomplices.

Among them is a 19-year-old, US-based Guyanese whose address was given as 157 Ankerville, Port Mourant.

The suspect also led investigators to an area a short distance from where he was apprehended and handed over a .32 revolver with two-live rounds and four spent shells, two bicycles and a cutlass.

The robbery on Saturday was the third within the past week. Recently, investigators arrested a salesman from Ankerville, Port Mourant in whose possession items from the first robbery were found.

It is hoped that with the arrest and confession of the suspect in custody, ranks will be able to round up the other members of the gang and stop them from wreaking havoc on the Corentyne.