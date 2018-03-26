Social services and probation officers sharpen skills

PROBATION and Social Services Officers of the Ministry of Social Protection are currently engaged in capacity-building training with a focus on counselling.

The training, themed “Enhancing Our Counselling Skills for Effective Service Delivery,” focuses on the theory and practise of counselling, ethical and legal issues, group counselling, record-keeping and leadership.

The officers are being trained in batches to facilitate the training of every Probation and Social Service Officer employed within the Ministry of Social Protection.

Senior Probation and Social Services Officer and organiser of the training, Trenetta Elliot, said probation and social services officers are not only court officers, but they serve other functions such as providing psychosocial support.

She said the workshop aims at providing officers with the tools to better enable service provision to the public in the execution of their duties.

Elliot stressed that the nature of social issues is changing daily and so are the techniques to deal with them. As a result, she said the Ministry of Social Protection aims to continue exposing its officers to best practices and modern trends.

Meanwhile, facilitator of the workshop Dr Joy Wilson, who spoke extensively on personal and professional competencies, explained that it is important for social workers to know themselves before engaging a client.

“When we go to work, we don’t leave ourselves at home – the importance of having good mental health, emotional and other well-being is critical to your success; the most important asset is you,” she stated.

Further training sessions are scheduled for April 3-5, 2018 with the final training seminar slated for April 10-12, 2018.

The Probation and Social Services Department is the largest department in the Ministry of Social Protection, with probation officers in every region across Guyana.

Workshop and Dr Joy Wilson

Caption:

Participants at the Ministry of Social Protection's capacity-building workshop

Workshop facilitator Dr Joy Wilson