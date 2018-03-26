Munroe returned as GTTA president, Daly senior vice-president

FORMER national player Godfrey Munroe will continue his run as the president of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) following the body’s 2018 elections on Sunday.

The re-elected Munroe will lead an executive body of senior vice-president Andrew Daly, junior vice-president Gary Pratt, treasurer Diedre Edghill, secretary Linden Johnson, and Public Relations Officer (PRO) Royston Alkins.

The new executive body will be tasked with continuing the work Munroe initiated in his previous term.