Fire leaves five homeless at Mabaruma

A FAMILY of five at Mabaruma are now homeless after a midday fire destroyed their home on Saturday.

Reports are that Rocky Campbell was on his farm in the Mabaruma settlement when he observed his home on fire. The man’s wife had moments earlier left the home to assist him on their farm.

The house, which is located close to a creek near the popular “‘Kissing Rocks” tourist site, was gutted within minutes.

Residents attempted to save the home, but the blaze was too much for them to handle.

Campbell and his family have been living in the area for almost a decade and relatives have since come to the aid of the farmer and his family.