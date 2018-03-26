Honours shared once more in Berbice, Demerara volleyball series

THE honours were once again shared when the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) engaged their counterparts from Demerara in a one-day tournament last Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

When the two associations first met in Berbice in the first of a two-test series, Both Berbice and Demerara shared the spoils and it was no different last Saturday, as the Berbice male team once again emerged winners in that category and the Demerara females repeated their dominance over the lasses from Berbice.

The Berbice male team defeated their Demerara opposition by three sets to two, the same margin of victory that the Demerara girls recorded over their Berbice opponents.

In the male competition, the Berbice male dropped the first set 15-25. However, the visitors (Berbice) `blocked’ the hosts from going two sets up by winning 25-17.

The third and decisive set was played at the same level of intensity as the first two and saw Demerara prevailing 25-20 to once again gain the lead.

Berbice, though, held on to win the fourth 25-20 and take the momentum into the final set, leading 15-11, before winning it and the match 25-23, after the score was tied at 23.

The tournament is being used to select Guyana’s team to participate in the South American Olympic Qualifiers, which will serve off in Bolivia from May 26 to June 4 this year.