GTT’s Innov8 fuels local technology drive

SEEN as a catalyst for local technological innovation, the three-day ‘Innov8’ summit, which was organised by the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), commenced yesterday at the Marriott Hotel.

Leading the path of innovation was Starr Computers which sought to introduce 3D printing to Guyana with the display of its entry level 3D printer at the summit. The company’s representative, Raleeta Persaud explained to inquisitive minds the mechanics of the printer and showed how it combined computer software with a polylactic acid filament to print three-dimensional images.

“This is the first that we’ve brought,” Persaud said. However, she noted that in keeping with the summit’s mandate to promote local innovation and new technologies, the printer is not yet for sale but was only brought to introduce it to customers. It will, however, become available for purchase “very soon”.

Local favourite STEM Guyana also stood in the limelight at the summit with children and adults alike flocking their booth to catch a glimpse of the robots.

STEM founder, Karen Abrams noted that the booth displayed the activities that the organization was involved in, including the creation of the National Grade Six Assessment practice app and the clubs created nationwide.

“We just want to excite them. We just want to create that wonderment in their minds and make them want to find out more,” Abrams said. She added that the summit of itself was a great initiative that fostered innovation from other ‘innovators’ in Guyana.

The Guyana Animation Network (GAN) was another crowd favourite that brought out the innovation by allowing persons to try out virtual reality gaming at the summit.

Director, Francine Leitch noted that the GAN collaborated with the Coded Arts Company from Trinidad and Tobago to present this virtual reality experience.

“We know that basic sketching on paper is what starts out any idea in technology and we’re trying to hone that,” she said. Leitch also mentioned that the network was seeking to continue the promotion of innovation through its comic art summer camp.

And as evidenced, First Lady Sandra Granger commented that Guyana is proving that it is not playing ‘catch-up’. During a tour around various booths she shared her amazement of the products of innovation, especially coming from the younger folks.

Innovation and technology were, however, not the only facets promoted at the summit. The Come Alive Network Incorporated (CANI) utilised the opportunity of having scores of young people assembled at a single location to advance youth development and community building.

“We really want to promote youth empowerment and youth building and we want to get as many young people as possible involved in giving back to other young people [and] those in need, and really helping them to understand that this doesn’t have to be a boring or dreary activity, but rather something that is dynamic and really fun,” CANI’s founder Ryan Hoppie related.

And as evidenced by the young people visiting the booth and even Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, CANI has been able to spread awareness on some of its activities.

The final touch of innovation brought by the summit was its cosplay and gaming competitions which not only garnered overwhelming support, but also allowed Guyanese to get involved in fairly new fields while chalking up prizes.

In the cosplay category especially, patrons were afforded the opportunity to dress up as their favourite characters. Justine Hamer, dressing as Princess Azola from Avatar and Jeremiah James parading as the Grim Reaper, ended up earning $100,000 each in prizes in the inaugural competition.