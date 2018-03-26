Fly kites away from airport, power lines

WITH Easter being just one week away, aviation heads are cautioning the general public that flying kites near the airport is “extremely dangerous”.

Kite flying is an ardent tradition, especially in Guyana where thousands take to the sea wall, botanical gardens and open play fields to raise kites of all colours, sizes and types for competitions and recreational purposes.

Although these occasions usually go calamity free, the aftermath of kites seen entangled on electricity wires and phone lines attests that although most individuals are aware of the dos and don’ts of kite flying, others still require annual reminders.

With this in mind, the Eugene F. Correia International Airport is cautioning residents residing near the airport to desist from flying their kites within a two-three mile radius of the facility.

Speaking with the newspaper, Public Communications Consultant Kit Nascimento said the public, over the years, has begun to demonstrate an understanding of the dangers involved in the matter, but the airport will continue sensitisation measures.

“It is happening less frequently… we advertised at great length in regards to warnings against flying kites near the airport… we also distributed pamphlets in the area, but the local population is well aware of it,” he said.

He added: “Since we’ve been advertising the public has been responding well and we’ve been doing this for the last 10 years and the public, now, I think has learnt to respect the regulations of the airport.”

However, Nascimento said should a person disregard the rules, airport security is prepared to warn, apprehend or request the involvement of the police for arrests and charges should the situation call for it.

The public communications consultant said strict measures are being taken due to the high risk of fatality or catastrophe, should an airborne object come into contact with moving airplane.

“The kite can get caught into the propellers of a taking-off aircraft; it could be sucked into the engine of an aircraft and cause an aircraft to crash,” Nascimento said, while noting that the airport is one of the busiest in the Caribbean.