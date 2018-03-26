Floodlights Masters celebrate

IN the recent Orlando Cup tournament played at the Hogshead Park in Florida, Ramesh Narine struck a blistering century to lead Floodlights Masters to victory over nemeses Regal Masters in the final of the Over-45 category.
His unbeaten century came off 56 balls with nine sixes and three fours. In photo Floodlights Masters celebrate their victory.

