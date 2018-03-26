Bridging the information gap

– President Granger commissions multimillion-dollar radio station at Orealla

RADIO Orealla 95.1 FM, a spanking, new multimillion-dollar radio station in East Berbice, Corentyne, was commissioned on Sunday with President David Granger telling residents that the radio is not for town, but for all.

In what residents described as the biggest event in the history of the Amerindian communities of Orealla and Siparuta, the President and a large delegation of high-level government officials commissioned Radio Orealla-95.1 FM, and pledged to provide access to information to every Guyanese across this vast nation.

“We have embarked on a programme where at the end of the programme every single region is going to have a regional broadcasting service station. Sometimes you wonder why it didn’t happen before because this is so necessary, but from Orealla right around the country, from Aishalton right down to Mabaruma, we are going to make sure the entire Republic of Guyana is connected. Every Guyanese everywhere you go in this Republic must be in touch with his national broadcasting service,” President Granger said.

He said the radio station will serve as a medium to empower communities and boost economic ventures while noting that access to public information is the right of every citizen that the government will honour regardless of geographic location.

“Wherever you are in Guyana you must be able to tune in to our public broadcasting service. Why? Because this service is a public good, everybody can benefit, everybody will have access to this public good without diminishing this good, and that is why we are on this programme, not to look after some personality, not to conduct propaganda, but to make sure that every Guyanese citizen has access to public information. It will empower you with information so you can make informed choices. This radio will help you establish equality with other citizens of Guyana. We are all equal in Guyana; radio is not for town, radio is for all,” the President told the large gathering.

The Head of State reminisced on his days growing up listening to educational programmes on the radio, and to this end he encouraged residents to use the opportunity to promote their culture and showcase their numerous talents to the rest of the country and neighbouring Suriname.

“Radio will be a vehicle for educational broadcast, not only for the Ministry of Education, but other ministries of the government, Ministry of Health, Telecommunications, so that if there is a health threat or a security threat you will be warned about it. This radio will help you to participate fully in the economic life of the country and also to improve you economic livelihood. This radio will help you to promote your village economy… and to establish contact with the other markets in the country so your economic opportunities will be increased. We can’t function without information,” the President said.

FOR THE PEOPLE

While noting the venture is a costly one that private companies would seek to recuperate costs and make profits, the President stated that the investment by the government is one for the people.

“Some people pursue profits; we pursue service to the people and that is why we are here,” he told the gathering.

The President also noted that the radio station is only a small part of the plan by government to decentralise its services and provide equal opportunities and access to Guyanese across the nation.

National Communications Network (NCN) Chairman, Enrico Woolford, said there are a lot of creative and talented people in Guyana and through partnership with the government, radio stations across the country have been expanding as they provide a platform for creativity to be channelled to the masses.

“NCN has already started a process of change within its organisation, change that will allow you to see and hear radio stations that are built as you are seeing now, TV stations are to follow, content is moving and migrating, we are rebranding and reforming radio, TV and our online presence. We intend to revitalise the creative sector in this country,” he said.

Woolford explained that through a private partnership with GTT, the NCN is able to utilise their tower free of cost, saving millions in capital costs and provide services to communities.

BRIDGING INFORMATION GAP

GTT’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Justin Nedd, said his company is happy and proud to be a part of the historic event that helps in bridging the information and communication gap, which is part of its mandate to improve communications in hinterland communities. He also pledged GTT’s continued support to developing communities across the country.

Toshao of Orealla and Siparuta thanked the government for the investment.

“Radio Orealla will indeed be of great benefit to our people both now and for many, many generations to come. This new development is a historical milestone that will trigger further development in numerous areas such as education, sports, tourism, forestry, culture and agriculture of both Orealla and Siparuta. Learning and employment opportunities will be provided in particular for our youths to become journalists, radio announcers and other technical staff of radio

Orealla,” he said.

Also present at the launch were: acting Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge; Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney

Allicock; Minister of Social Cohesion George Norton; Minister within the

Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe; Members of Parliament; and regional officials.

In addition to the commissioning exercise, the President donated a quantity of sport gears, kites, book and radios to the community.