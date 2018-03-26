BCB, Sueria Manufacturing launch Magic Moments T20 tournament

… Second Division cricket promises to excite Berbicians

THE Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and Sueria Manufacturing Ltd of Eccles Industrial Site last Saturday teamed up to bring exciting cricket to the county.

The official launching took place at the Albion Community Centre Conference Hall. Present at the launching were the Executive members of BCB, Edward Layne, Brand manager of Magic Moments, representatives from the clubs taking part in the tournament, cricketers and media personnel.

The tournament bowled off on Saturday in the Upper Corentyne while the Lower Corentyne and New Amsterdam/Canje zones started on Sunday.

The West Berbice zone will start on April 1 and the BCB has agreed to allow the West Berbice Cricket Association to complete an ongoing cricket tournament.

Berbice Cricket Board president Hilbert Foster stated that over 70 teams would be playing throughout the four zones, under the Magic Moments brand.

The tournament would result in four different 20/20 Champions being crowned in the West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower and Upper Corentyne areas.

At the end of the four tournaments, the four champions would play each other in another tournament for the right to be called Berbice Second Division 20/20 Champions.

Foster urged the teams participating in the Magic Moments tournament to be disciplined at all times. He advised firms to invest in youths, as they are the future of Berbice cricket and to assist the BCB to promote the game at the grassroots level.

Foster further expressed confidence that the Magic Moments Tournament would play a major role in the rebirth of Village Cricket and the formation of a cricket team in every community in Regions Five and Six.

Foster lauded Managing Director of Sueria, Frank Sanichara, a Berbician by birth, for his investment in Berbice cricket and assured representatives of the company that the tournament would be well organised.

Brand manager Edward Layne said “Sueria is investing in Berbice cricket because of confidence in the current leadership”. (Colin Bynoe)