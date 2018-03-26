Bartica STEM clubs receive laptops

The Three Miles Secondary and the Bartica Secondary School are the beneficiaries of laptops to aid in the development of the Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) Clubs of the two schools.

Head of the Office of Climate Change (OCC), Ministry of the Presidency, Janelle Christian and Project Manager of the Transitioning to National Energy Security (TNES): Bartica as a Model Green Town, Gavin Bovell, handed over two laptops to the clubs over the weekend at the computer lab of the Three Miles Secondary School.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency , Science Teacher at Three Mile Secondary, Michael Clemson said that the laptop will be a great help to the students.

“This is going to really assist the students… The laptop is portable… They will be able to do additional practice and that will help them out a lot…. I’m very glad that we received our laptop and I’m sure it will be put to good use,” he said.

Earlier this month, the OCC in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and STEM Guyana launched a STEM pilot programme in Bartica, which will see the sponsorship of the STEM Clubs of Three Miles and Bartica Secondary Schools. (MoTP)