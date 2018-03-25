Update : Suspect confess to committing other robberies in Berbice

-victim hospitalised with gunshot wounds

A labourer of High Reef Albion,Corentyne, Berbice , who was shot and robbed on Saturday night during an attack by bandits , is hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital in a stable condition.

According to the police , the 36 year-old victim was robbed of three cellphones and other articles during the attack. The victim , who was identified as Ganesh Jagdeo, sustained gunshot injuries to his right hand and right side ribs .

The police promptly responded to the robbery scene around 2030hrs on Saturday night and based on information gathered, the ranks went to a location at Topoo, Albion,Corentyne and arrested a 22 year-old suspect in whose possession a black T-shirt which looks similar to the one used to conceal the suspect’s face during the commission of the crime, was found in his crotch.

The suspect has since admitted to the crime police said and the man revealed the identities of his accomplices and led investigators to an area a short distance from where he was apprehended and handed over a .32 Revolver with two live rounds and four spent shells, two bicycles and a cutlass.

An investigation has revealed that the victim and other relatives were sitting under his house when the suspects,one armed with a handgun and two with cutlasses pounced ,demanded cash and jewelry and relieved the victim of the valuables aforementioned; during the ensuing process the victim resisted the bandits and the armed suspect discharged four rounds in his direction and they fled the scene.

A police party is currently making stringent efforts to quickly arrest the other suspects.

According to the police , the arrested suspect has also admitted to taking part in two recent robberies. Investigators have already arrested a salesman from Ankerville, Port Mourant for receiving stolen property ; an item stolen from one of the previous robberies, was found in his possession.

Investigations are in progress.