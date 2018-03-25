Suspected bandit shot during robbery at Albion

-as police work to foil spate of robberies in Berbice

A 37-year old suspected bandit was shot during the course of a robbery committed on a family at Sand Reef, Albion,East Berbice Corentyne on Saturday night.

According to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle , shorty after 20:00hrs on Saturday, several men descended on the home of a labourer at Sand Reef , Albion and while information is sketchy , reports are that the police promptly responded to the scene and engaged the suspects.

The injured suspect , who has been identified by sources as Ganesh Jagdeo of High Reef ,Albion , was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital by the police to seek medical attention.

The Police are currently on the hunt for the other suspects and reports are that the men are being linked to a gang which has been committing a series of robberies in recent weeks on the Corentyne area.