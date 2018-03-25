— says GTT CEO at opening of innovation summit

YOUNG people are being urged to capitalise on the opportunities which exist in technology as Guyana rapidly advances in the technological world.

Speaking at the opening of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company’s (GTT) three-day Innov8 Summit being held at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Justin Nedd called on Guyanese youth to use the summit as a stepping block in the world of technology.

“Quite frankly, this is about really showcasing the people that actually know about technology, live technology and really inspiring our children to be a part of what I would say … is a real renaissance,” said Nedd, who noted that there is much talk about children and the youth being the future.

“… but unless we actually do something about it, it is just empty talk and we [GTT] are not about empty talk,” he assured.

He called on the large gathering of youths at the event to “look, learn, ask many questions and be a part of innovation”.

“Guyana is a beautiful place and we are on the verge of something big,” said Nedd who pointed to Guyana as a country which has many experts.

“This is about getting the children involved, opening their minds and giving them a place that they can form thoughts of their own, rather than have thoughts of others imposed upon them,” the GTT CEO stated.

Noting that he is pleased to see the number of young people attending the inaugural summit, Nedd said those who profess to be experts must be questioned.

“Those experts, we have to ask ourselves, are they really experts or do they have access to an outlet… so they use that access and sometimes fool the masses.”

As such, he called on the youth to “learn, absorb and ask questions”, noting that they must never take no for an answer.

Meanwhile, Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin congratulated GTT on the hosting of the summit and pledged his ministry’s full support.

ALSO DRIVERS OF INNOVATION

He told the gathering of youth, students, business community, special invitees and exhibitors that the private sector must not be seen as only the driver of economic growth but also the driver of innovation and the use of technology.

“I am very encouraged to see GTT playing a major role in this event as the private company organising this event; a great event.”

Gaskin said the Innov8 Summit represents a great platform for technology to be used as a vehicle for advancement in all areas of human and economic development.

“Technology is a driver and will not wait for us to get our act together, so we have to be proactive in our approach to technology and we have to create an enabling environment for keeping up with the latest technological advances. There is always something new and there is absolutely no reason why the next great technological breakthrough cannot start right here in Guyana,” the Minister of Business stated.

Gaskin said too that the use of modern digital technology is pivotal to economic activity in today’s competitive world. He said it has the potential to reduce operational costs, increase production, enhance security, improve decision making through data collection and analysis, and can be used for marketing and for sales and in transportation, construction and of course in telecommunications.

The minister noted that all industries can benefit from the use of technology and given the evolution of technology, there is smart policing, farming and even smart governments.

“But it takes a smart people to produce and develop all these smart products and smart systems and I know there is no shortage of smart people in Guyana,” Gaskin said while making the point that smart people still need to be exposed to what other smart people in other smart countries are doing when it comes to technology.

SHARING IDEAS

“They can benefit tremendously from sharing ideas and experiences at fora such as this one. This event is great, relevant and timely, because now is the time for us to innovate and to explore technology-based solutions for many of the challenges that we face as a nation,” the minister added.

He reminded that exciting times are ahead with the discovery of oil offshore Guyana. But with the discovery of oil, the minister reminded that there is need for Guyanese to look to the future and invest time and effort into learning and developing systems so that they can be well poised to benefit from that which is to come.

“No one really knows what lies ahead, but whatever shape the future of Guyana takes, technology will play a significant role,” Gaskin said as he pointed to Guyana’s draft Green State Development Strategy which he said is close to completion.

Once adopted, Gaskin said the strategy will become a blue print for national development through its 2030 vision for a green, inclusive and prosperous Guyana.

“We have to follow a course of action to get there and technology will be the major factor in getting there. Besides all the other good things that technology brings to the table, it is also a pillar upon which our development hinges.”

He described technology as a tool for green development while adding that it is through innovation and technology that as a people, Guyanese will find “greener ways of doing things without compromising on the quality of life that we may have come accustomed to.”

Guyana, he said, is well positioned to roll out its Green State Development Strategy because of the country’s small population, rich resources and capacity to feed itself as well as others. This, he said, will make the strategy affordable and sustainable.

For Guyana to be fully onboard with the technological advances which are occurring globally, the business minister noted the need for there to be the bridging of the gap between the coast and the hinterland.

He referenced the initiatives by Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, to bridge the gap.

“It is with the use of technology that the greatest achievements are being made and we now have schools in remote communities that now have Internet access and computers for the very first time.

“This allows our children who have never had this access before to finally enjoy what most children in the rest of the world take for granted,” Gaskin stated.

But though work has been done, he accepted that much more is yet to be dome.

“We are not trying to tell you that all our schools have Internet, but we are getting there and the technology is what is driving the achievement and success in that regard.”

The event was also attended by First Lady, Mrs Sandra Granger; Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson and President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GCCI) Deodat Indar, and other members of the business community.

The three-day Innov8 Summit hosted by GTT will conclude on March 27. On the first two days, the Innov8 Expo will serve as an “open house’ to wow visitors with innovation of homegrown and international origin, while showcasing technology in the ways never seen before.

According to GTT, experts from Google, Microsoft and others will demonstrate how gadgets, robotics and over the top (OTT) applications like YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp can improve everyday life.

A business forum, which will be held on day three, is aimed at bringing together business leaders, tech entrepreneurs, thought leaders, innovators, creativity experts, millennials, entrepreneurs, public sector personnel and industry trailblazers to engage in discussions on ways that technology can drive businesses and the economy forward for Guyana.

GTT has partnered with the University of Guyana (UG), STEM Guyana, Gizmos and Gadgets, Starr Computers and the Guyana Cancer Foundation, among others, to host the event.