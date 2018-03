A 40-year-old Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara man was busted on Friday with some

6,772 grams of narcotics stashed in a black plastic bag and hidden in three five-gallon buckets containing lube oil on Friday.

The police in a release said the man was a passenger on a minibus en route to Aranka District, Cuyuni-Mazaruni River. He was cautioned about the offence committed and admitted to same. The man is in custody pending charges for court on Monday.