Mabaruma fire leaves family homeless

A family of five at Mabaruma is now homeless after a midday fire destroyed their home on Saturday.

Reports are that Rocky Campbell was on his farm in the Mabaruma Settlement around on Saturday when he observed his home on fire. The man’s wife had moments earlier left the home to assist him on their farm.

The house , which is located close to a creek near the popular “‘Kissing Rocks” tourist site was gutted within minutes.

Persons in the area attempted to save the family’s home but the blaze could not be contained.

Campbell and his family have been living at the area for almost a decade. Relatives have since come to the aid of the farmer and his family.