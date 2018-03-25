Guyana, Colombia to strengthen relations on border security

WITH mounting pressure from Venezuelans fleeing to neighbouring countries in search of better socio-economic conditions, Guyana and Colombia are exploring the possibility of strengthening relations on border security.

Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs, María Holguín, who was in Guyana briefly on Saturday to engage with the local Ministry of Foreign Affairs on strengthening bilateral relations, said border security is “quite important” to Colombia.

“We want to strengthen relations [in border security] and have a Memorandum of Understanding between the [Colombian] Minister of Defence and the Minister of Security here,” Minister Holguín told the Guyana Chronicle.

Interest in this area has been piqued due to cognisance of Venezuelans fleeing into neighbouring countries like Guyana and Colombia, due to the acute economic austerity being experienced by Venezuela under the Maduro-led administration.

According to a Reuters’ news report, Colombia has faced the brunt of the exodus of Venezuelans. Reports indicate that some 550,000 Venezuelans — a 62 per cent increase — are now living in Colombia since the latter half of 2017. Many have entered Colombia illegally.

Guyana, however, has not been faced with such a high influx of Venezuelans seeking refuge, but there have been few reports of illegal immigrants in the country.

Foreign Affairs Minister Carl Greenidge had highlighted that Guyana stands ready to assist Venezuelan refugees, providing they enter by legal means.

Holguín voiced that the immigrants are important to Colombia, as they are to Guyana, but border security remains critical.

The issue of border security was, however, not the only area of cooperation addressed during Saturday’s engagement. According to Minister Greenidge, “Minister [Holguín] has come as part of an endeavour to deepen relations between Guyana and Colombia.”

The two nations have enjoyed diplomatic ties since 1970. Guyana and Colombia have worked closely in various developmental areas, including agriculture and education. Minister Greenidge told the Guyana Chronicle that the two countries are looking to enhance bilateral relations in these areas.

He highlighted the merits of the relations between the two nations and singled out the success of the Spanish training courses offered to local public officials as part of the cooperation between the two countries.

To this end, Minister Holguín also remarked, “The Spanish courses are doing well, so we want to [strengthen] that”, adding that Colombia is interested in investment, tourism and trade with Guyana.