Empowering independent female entrepreneurs

The Mahaica Women’s Group

By Gibron Rahim

THE importance of business ownership among women cannot be underscored. Guyanese women excel in all areas to which they devote themselves, as demonstrated most recently by the 2018 Women in Business Expo. It is vital then that opportunities be created for women to create and manage their own businesses. The Mahaica Women’s Group is one association that is making entrepreneurship possible for the women of the community of Mahaica.

The Mahaica Women’s Group grew out of the Dynamic Youth Sport and Culture Club. The Group’s President, Debbie Argyle, explained to the Pepperpot Magazine that the group was reformed from that youth group and renamed the Mahaica Women’s Group. This was necessary as some of the youth group’s members had grown older. “We divided it,” she said. “The youths stayed in Dynamic Youth Sport and Culture Club and the older ones are in Mahaica Women’s Group.” After its formation, the Group joined the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation (IVCC) where its members learnt various skills including cake and pastry making, cake decoration, interior decoration, hairstyling and nail design.

After training at IVCC, some of the women in the Group returned to Mahaica and taught other women the skills they had learnt. Argyle related that having been part of the Women’s Group, many of the women have used the skills they were trained in to branch off into their own businesses. “The Mahaica Women’s Group was formed to empower mostly single women,” she explained. She noted that this aim has been fulfilled in many instances over the years as establishing their own businesses have allowed women to support their families. Arygle noted that, to date, the Group has about 30 members.

Food for the Poor (Guyana) Inc. stepped in to offer assistance to the Mahaica Women’s Group in 2004. The organisation supports the Group with monthly donations of foodstuffs, decorations and sometimes clothing. Argyle noted that Food for the Poor also assigns projects from time to time. These projects are another form of assistance to the Mahaica Women’s Group’s efforts. One of their current projects has been in existence since 2010. The project involves Food for the Poor providing wax that members then place in moulds, bottle and label to create scented candles. Argyle explained that all of the members have a part in the candle project. The Group currently supplies the Guyana Shop, the Guyana Marketing Corporation’s consumer outlet, with scented candles.

Scented candles are not the only products in the Group’s repertoire. Besides the Guyana Shop, the Group also has other local markets for its products. Argyle explained that they supply these markets with craftwork, decorative bottles and scented candles for weddings, birthdays, baby showers and other occasions. Other than the items previously mentioned, the Group also produces decorative dolls, mats, cushions, bags, knitting and brooms. Argyle noted too that the Group is always looking forward to expanding its market.

Even before they were members of the Mahaica Women’s Group, the women are accustomed to working with their hands as farmers. The Group is attached to the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) and PROPEL (Promotion of Regional Communities for Produce through Enterprises and Linkages). Through those two bodies, they have been given an onion growing project. Additionally, all of the Group’s women plant their own kitchen gardens or sell produce.

The Mahaica Women’s Group was among the exhibitors at the recently concluded Women in Business Expo 2018. Its participation this year and in 2017 was due to a stroke of fortune. Argyle, in her capacity as president and chairperson of the Group, attended an event that was held for International Women’s Day. At that event, she encountered Dr. Sonia Noel. Noting that she had always wanted the Group to be a part of the Expo, she related that she spoke to Noel about the possibility of participation. Once Argyle explained that they specialise in scented candles and creative craftwork, she and the Group were invited to participate in the Expo. The Group was able to participate in both days of the Women in Business Expos of 2017 and 2018, both held at the Pegasus Hotel.

Argyle noted that the Mahaica Women’s Group is registered with the Small Business Bureau (SBB) of Guyana. Due to this status, the Group is sometimes present at expos and fairs. They can also sometimes be found at the Giftland Mall.

The Mahaica Women’s Group always keeps its aim of empowering women close in mind. “It is important for our women to become entrepreneurs because an independent woman is a goal,” Argyle said. An independent woman, Argyle explained, is able to earn her own money without having to depend on anyone. “Most of our women are not dependent because they can make money with their hands,” she noted.