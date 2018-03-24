Waramadong farmer drowns while trying to save children

The village of Waramadong in Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) was saddened on Friday afternoon after a farmer drowned in the waters of the Kamarang River while trying to save his two children.

Dead is Latchman Benjie , said to be in his early 40s. The man’s two daughters , ages 2 and 3 , managed to pull themselves up the bank of the river after their small “wood -skin” canoe capsized midway across the river.

Reports from the village are that the farmer and two of his five children were returning from the family’s farm on Friday afternoon around 1630hrs when the incident occurred. A resident noted that Benjie managed to push his two daughter’s to safety while his boots and jeans may have hampered his efforts to climb out of the choppy waters.

Residents of the village noted that “Mr Latchman “ as he was fondly called , moved to Waramadong several years ago from another village , Jawalla , so that his elder children can attend school there.

The man’s body was retrieved from the river early Saturday morning and the family was preparing to bury his remains later in the day.