Radio Orealla to be commissioned Sunday

ON Sunday, communities in and around Orealla and Siparuta in the East Berbice-Corentyne district (Region Six) will be able to switch on their radios to 95.1FM, as the government moves to commission Radio Orealla.

Equipped with the latest technology in radio broadcasting, this multi-million-dollar radio station will serve the villages of Orealla and Siparuta, as well as residents, farmers, and logging and mining camps located along the Corentyne River in the East Berbice – Corentyne region.

In addition to functioning as a stand-alone station, Radio Orealla is equipped to relay transmission of the National Communications Network’s (NCN) “Voice of Guyana- 102.5FM” to its listeners, keeping them informed of current affairs, news, sports, and general developments in Guyana and around the world.

The community-oriented radio station was established via a partnership among the Office of the Prime Minister, the National Communications Network (NCN), the Orealla Village Council, and the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), which is a corporate partner of the project.

Potential broadcasters from within the district are being trained by Dr Rovin Deodat, the coordinator of government’s Regional Radio Project. The government considers connecting communities in the ‘hinterland’ as vital to improving people’s lives and creating more opportunities for them, and has already connected many communities in Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine), through the establishment of Radio Lethem, in May 2016, and in Barima-Waini, (Region One) with the setting up of Radio Maburama, in June 2016. The Office of the Prime Minister commissioned Radio Mahdia, Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight) on October 8, 2017, Radio Bartica in Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) on November 17, 2017, and recently Radio Aishalton in Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine) on February 17, 2018.

President David Granger will be commissioning Radio Orealla on Sunday, along with government ministers, regional representatives, community leaders, and officials of GTT and the National Communications Network (NCN).