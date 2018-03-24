No measles outbreak | Minister Cummings

– health officers at border regions vigilant

A MEASLES outbreak in neighbouring Brazil and Venezuela has resulted in an increase in the level of vigilance at the regions closer to the border, said Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Karen Cummings.

She also dismissed reports of an outbreak of the disease in Guyana. Measles is defined as an infectious viral disease causing fever and a red rash, typically occurring in childhood.

A Guyana Times report stated that Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region One (Barima-Waini), Brentnol Ashley, confirmed that he was aware of an outbreak in the region. According to the report, he became aware of the ongoing situation after regional officials informed him within the last two weeks. Ashley explained that the Public Health Ministry has already deployed systems and personnel to deal with the situation.

Minister Cummings however refuted claims of an outbreak in Guyana, noting that there is indeed an outbreak in the neighbouring countries, but there has been no official report of the disease in Guyana. “Our borders are a bit porous, so the Brazilians and Venezuelans have been coming across, but there have been no reported cases here,” she said, adding that if there was to be an outbreak, the Ministry of Public Health is equipped with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Aside from having the vaccines, they have encouraged health care professionals and health centres in Regions One (Barima-Waini) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) to be vigilant and ensure that persons with the disease do not enter the country.

The minister admitted that the Venezuelans have been coming to Guyana because of the economic crisis in their country, but they have the situation under control.

She said they have been working closely with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) to monitor outbreaks around the world.

“Every week we are informed about what is going on around the world…our Vector Control Unit is also well informed about diseases and so forth and they ensure that they have repellents,” Dr Cummings said.