Mashramani surpassed expectations

I RESPOND to T Pemberton’s letter captioned, “MASH was better under PPP/C”, in the Stabroek News, on March 14, 2018.

Based on his reasons given, I would conclude that Pemberton had been struck with nostalgia, causing him to pen his letter, rather than practically finding some real fault with the entire MASH parade, and giving adequate reason(s) for complaint.

That Minister George Norton through his Social Cohesion Ministry, could have declared that this year’s ‘’Mashramani surpassed our expectations’’, was indeed well founded. I will agree that the presence of the large DIGICEL band and their creative costumes, had indeed given the MASH costume parade added spectacle and colour. For whatever reason, this corporate body did not participate this year, as well as Jumo, as lamented, did not mean that the other bands as a collective did not rise to the occasion. They did, and in fine style!

In fact, this year’s MASH band parade exhibited rich colours that revolved around the nation’s economic expectations, and were each filled with revellers, transcending Guyana’s ethnic groups.

The latter representation had been reflected in the large thousands, that rocked to the beat of the passing bands. It was the first time that so many from the other ethnic groups came out in their huge numbers to participate and be a part of Guyana’s biggest cultural extravaganza.

Pemberton has to understand that changes are constant and should be accepted. The D’Urban Park stadium was just as good a venue as the former National Park, for adjudging the individual Mash bands; and Brickdam, an even more beautiful and picturesque avenue for the thousands gathered to watch the colourful bands. Sure, the statement made by Minister Norton and the director of sport were as official representatives of the government, to which they had every right. What these two gentlemen had done, was to have made a declaration of fact.

Troy Garraway