Cable and Wireless eyes Guyana

SUB Sea Systems, Cable and Wireless Networks, has noted an interest in investing in Guyana while expressing confidence in the country’s developmental agenda, as its Vice-President Dennis Waters paid a courtesy call on Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, on Thursday.

Waters during his meeting with Minister Hughes presented her with his country’s plans for potential investment in the local telecommunications sector, a statement from the Ministry of Public Telecommunications said on Friday.

The Sub Sea cable expert noted too Guyana’s potential for creating a vibrant, competitive telecommunications industry. He said that Cable and Wireless is currently laying the groundwork for ‘serious investments’ such as a new local submarine network, and that the company has already engaged a local partner.

Cable and Wireless has been a steady supplier of telecommunications services across the Caribbean since before the 1980s. Today, the company operates under a number of brands, including LIME, Columbus’ FLOW and CWC Business, and it holds a minority stake in TSTT in Trinidad. According to Mr Waters, his company is pleased that the Guyana government is moving ahead with the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector.