Woman in Law Pt 2 for NCC this weekend

HAVING dominated Antigua and Guyana over a year with Part One of the highly explosive comedy ‘Woman in Law’, Producer and Writer, Darren McAlmont and cast will return to the stage this weekend with ‘Woman in Law Pt.2 – Trapped in the closet’.

The explosive comedy runs from tonight until Sunday where patrons are guaranteed to witness all their favourite actors and comedians like never before. They’ll see the likes of Sonia Yarde, Nathaya Whaul, Clemencio Goddette, Odessa Primus, Sir Mars, Michael Ignatius and Abigail Brower who will provide three nights of bellyful, jaw-dropping and feet-stomping laughter at the National Cultural Centre.

According to the press release from Beans Entertainment, Woman-In-Law Part Two continues the story of the highly raved about production from last year where two women are pitted against each other in eager pursuit of one man’s heart and money while living under the same roof. The storyline is one that keeps on giving; with lots of plot twists and jaw-dropping elements as the lead performer keeps stirring the pot to bring the play to its climax and a resolution that will leave the audience in a temporary state shock.

The production is directed by the Mariatha Causeway (Jennifer Thomas) who has been working hard to pull the best performance possible out of the cast.

The show is billed to start precisely at 20:00hrs. Ticket prices for the show are $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000 and are available at National Cultural Centre Box Office, Giftland Office Max, Andrews Supermarket, Nigel’s Supermarket, Gizmos & Gadgets and Sir Kirwyn Mars.

The production comes with the kind compliments of the Giftland Mall.