I support an inquest into seawall killings

Dear Editor,

I WRITE this letter to commend and support Mr Barrington Braithwaite’s timely intervention when he questioned the Guyana Police Force’s report on the fatal shooting of three suspected bandits on the Georgetown seawall on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

I fully identify with all the points of concern mentioned in Mr Braithwaite’s letter that was published in the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, under the caption: “Three bandits killed… but how, and why?” and support his plea that the horrible police practices of extra-judicial killings that took place under the Jagdeo regime, “…should never be allowed to rise again”. I also join him in his call for an inquest to determine what took place. From the police’s own admission, it was a planned sting operation.

Regards

Tacuma Ogunseye