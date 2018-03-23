Self-taught Trevaun Selman plays the guitar upside-down

TWENTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD Trevaun Shenar Selman, a vocalist and guitarist with the MAXX Band, did not really know what career path he wanted to pursue, but he always felt that music was within him.

Born to parents Michael and Jacqueline Selman, Trevaun would often hear his mom singing and practising in preparation for church. His siblings, too, Treavin and Zoe play the piano and steel pan as a hobby.

Born and raised on Oronoque Street, in Georgetown, Trevaun attended St. Gabriel’s Primary and spent his high school years between St. John’s College and Tutorial High.

He is now a machine operator at Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), ensuring the machines work properly during production, thanks to the training he secured in mechanical engineering at the Government Technical Institute.

In addition to working with the Maxx Band, Trevaun performs solo at bars, weddings, and other events.

He took piano lessons when he was just about 11 years old and taught himself how to play the guitar using some books he had. “The most interesting thing about me…I play the guitar upside-down. I play like a left-hander but the guitar is stringed for a right-hander,” Trevaun expressed in an interview with the Buzz.

He wrote his first song called “Home” when he was on the Spotlight Talent Show that was hosted by E-Networks in late 2016. Trevaun wrote this song the night before he performed it on the show and eventually won third place.

“I love music; it’s part of who I am. I want this to be a full-time career but Guyana is obviously not the place for that. But I am making the best of whatever is available to me at present,” he said.

Trevaun especially likes working with the Maxx Band as he said he appreciates the differences that the various artistes bring to it. It is also a good platform for him to be able to show off his talent, he said.