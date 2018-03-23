Too many Guyanese are unaware of the condition of depression

Dear Editor

THE Caribbean Voice (TCV) agrees with Ms Bonita Harris that Ms. Alecia Patterson displayed ‘courage in speaking frankly and publicly on the depression she suffered’, especially given that Guyanese are very reluctant to speak out about their experiences with mental health issues on the whole.

Many of our members have or are currently dealing with depression but the sad reality is that too many Guyanese are unaware of the condition, even when they personally face it. As someone who has lived with depression all my life, I can say with certainty that depression is like a parasite…it is difficult to dislodge, even when life conditions seem to indicate that there are no grounds for it. It stays hidden, always emerging to the fore when circumstances feed it.

Until TCV became involved in our current anti-violence campaign, I was woefully unaware of exactly what I was facing. Now, however, there is self-awareness and thus an understanding that enables me to wrestle control. But each second, each minute, each hour and each day is a struggle not to give in; a struggle to stay engaged even in life’s fundamental needs such as maintaining basic health and hygiene, staying focused on errands and goals, remaining socially and creatively engaged, and a struggle to not let the darkness become overpowering and order transformed into a frightening, endless maze.

However, as strong as a person can be, there is always this niggling fear that at any instant the will can become weakened enough to plunge one into a bottomless pit from where there is no upward surge, and finality steps in. It is in this pit that even those with literally everything–fame, power, wealth, celebrity status et al–engage in that last fatal act.

Since the launch of our anti-violence campaign, TCV has been placing tremendous emphasis on depression, which is not only one of the two states (the other being anxiety) that directly lead to suicide, but which is also a growing problem worldwide. Only recently it was revealed that depression has been on the increase even in developed nations like the US. And we all know that it certainly is an increasing problem in Guyana and other developing nations.

Consequently, while awareness building is critical, NGOs like TCV can only do so much. Thus, in addition to the need for more work in this respect by the government, the media also has an important role to play. More articles like the one about Ms. Alecia Patterson are needed and more people are urged to come forward and share their experiences, either with the media or with NGOs like The Caribbean Voice. Confidentiality is always guaranteed.

The Caribbean Voice can be reached at caribvoice@aol.com or via phone at 718-542-4454 (North America) and 664 1152/646-4649 (Guyana). Please contact us so we can help you [to] help yourself or your loved ones.

Regards

Annan Boodram

The Caribbean Voice