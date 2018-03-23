Guyana-Venezuela border case in good hands

– Sir Shridath Ramphal

LEGAL luminary, Sir Shridath Ramphal has expressed high confidence in the legal team that will represent Guyana in the border controversy case involving Venezuela at the International Court of Justice, saying Guyana is in good hands.

Sir Shridath expressed these sentiments during a live interaction with reporters in the National Communication Network (NCN) studios, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown on Thursday.

The team successfully represented Guyana in the Suriname border controversy case several years ago.

“Guyana our own,” a song released by local artiste Blaze Anthonio, aptly captures the spirit of Guyanese, said Sir Shridath, who is Guyana’s chief legal adviser in the Guyana-Venezuela controversy.

The border controversy stemmed from a quarrel between Britain and Venezuela and Sir Shridath affirmed that “now we are going to put an end to it”.

Minister Greenidge, in providing an update on the matter, said the next step is for the case to be formally put to the ICJ which will be done shortly.

Late January this year, Guyana welcomed the decision by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres to refer the border controversy to the ICJ and President David Granger said he looks forward to the re-confirmation of the 1899 Arbitral Award regarding Guyana’s western border.

In a special address to the nation, President Granger said Guyana remains confident in the correctness of its case. The controversy arose out of Venezuela’s contention that the Arbitral Award was null and void.

“Guyana will pursue the path ahead in furtherance of the preservation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity with quiet confidence and with the assurance in ever-improving relations with its neighbours–Brazil, Suriname and Venezuela,” the President said.