GRDB 10 is a Guyana Rice Variety developed by GRDB

THE Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has noted an article appearing in the Thursday March

22nd, 2018 edition of the Guyana Times newspapers, captioned “Bumper crop for Black Bush

farmers…”

The article stated, inter alia, that, “…the hybrid strain referred to as GRDB 10 is a

hybrid from Brazil”. GRDB states that GRDB 10 was developed in Guyana and released for commercial cultivation in 2009 by the Guyana Rice Development Board. Since its release, GRDB 10 has gained the acceptance of farmers and is now being cultivated in over 50% of fields per crop across rice producing areas. This variety matures between 106-112 days after sowing and has been producing a grain yield of 40-45 bags per acre or 6.8-7 tonnes per hectare consistently in farmers’ field since it was released. Prior to its release, famers were harvesting between 32 to 38 bags per acre of 5-6 tonnes per hectare. It is resistant to rice blast disease (Pyricularia grisea) and has excellent milling and cooking qualities.

Guyana Rice Development Board has an ongoing research and development programme for improving rice varieties and, since the release of GRDB 10, has released four other varieties viz., GRDB 11, GRDB 12. GRDB 13 (Aromatic) and GRDB 14 for cultivation. The GRDB team and farmers are currently in the final stages of releasing a new and improved line of rice for commercial cultivation following successful on-farm trials across the rice producing areas. This new and improved variety is expected to be released in time for the second crop 2018 cultivation.

Regards

Guyana Rice Development Board